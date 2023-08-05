Home

‘Proud Of This Crazy Story’: Vijay Varma As Film Darlings Turns 1

As his 2022 release Darlings turns a year old, Vijay Varma shared a nostalgic post along with two photographs from the Alia Bhatt starrer.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in Darlings. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt-led 2022 dark-comedy Darlings was highly appreciated by movie buffs. The film received more than 10 million watching hours globally during its opening weekend, which is the highest for any non-English original Indian film. The drama which was released on Netflix has clocked one year of release today, August 5. Commemorating the milestone, Vijay Varma penned a nostalgic note revisiting Darlings. The Dahaad actor thanked the fans for making him their ‘darling’ and expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film.

Vijay Varma And Alia Bhatt’s Darlinga Clocks One Year

Sharing two photographs from the movie, Vijay Varma wrote on his Instagram account, “One year of #Darlings. So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew @jasmeet_k_reen @netflix_in @redchilliesent.”

Reacting to the post, the actress Kubbra Sait wrote in the comment section, “You’re best Darlings”. Several other users also flooded the comment section with exciting reactions.

“You’re creating a new standard for this generation,” a fan wrote.

“Darling Part two please,” another demanded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

About Darlings

Made under the direction of Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The project was financed by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The music of the movie has been rendered by Vishal Bhardwaj, Mellow D, and Ajay Lobo. While the cinematography of the film was done by Anil Mehta, Nitin Baid has looked after the editing.

The movie shares the tale of a love marriage gone wrong as Badru (Alia Bhatt) decides to take revenge after losing her baby due to her abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma).

Vijay Varma’s Professional Commitments

After delivering back-to-back powerful performances in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma will next star in some exciting projects including The Devotion of Suspect X, Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3. Vijay Varma has also been making headlines for his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. These two have been papped several times ever since making their relationship public.

