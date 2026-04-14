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Vijay Varma REACTS to online abuse after breaking up with Tamannaah Bhatia says, Jo gaali de raha…

Vijay Varma REACTS to online abuse after breaking up with Tamannaah Bhatia says, ‘Jo gaali de raha…’

In a candid conversation, Vijay Varma shared how constant online negativity affected him emotionally, leading him to take a step back from digital platforms and focus on his personal space and mental calm.

Actor Vijay Varma‘s response to online trolling has drawn attention after his split with Tamannaah Bhatia. Fans who once admired the bond between the two actors felt surprised and emotional when news about the separation surfaced. Silence from both sides kept curiosity alive, yet social media turned noisy with harsh comments and assumptions. Vijay chose different path instead of reacting instantly. He stepped away from constant online chatter and focused on personal space. This decision helped him regain a calm mindset and shift attention towards meaningful connections beyond the digital world.

What did Vijay Varma say?

During recent interaction, Vijay spoke honestly about the shift in public behaviour. He shared that earlier, people avoided speaking badly in open spaces, yet now harsh words spread freely without consequences. He said, “When we were growing up saying something bad about someone on a public platform was frowned upon. Now everything feels opposite. Jo gaali de raha hai usko koi kuch nahi bol raha hai.” He explained how people facing abuse often receive even more negativity instead of support. He admitted confusion while trying to understand this sudden change in communication style and pointed out rise of false narratives and exaggerated claims.

Why did Vijay decide to take a break from social media?

Vijay explained decision to step back came after noticing discussions were no longer about work. Conversations became personal and uncomfortable which pushed him to take conscious break. Time away from online platforms allowed him to reconnect with family and close friends. He mentioned moving into bigger home and making effort to spend quality moments with loved ones. This phase helped him rebuild emotional balance and find clarity.

About Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly ended relationship around March 2025 after nearly two years together. Despite separation both continue to remain respectful towards each other and have avoided public statements about reasons.

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Tamannaah later spoke about focusing on becoming better partner in future and working on self growth. Her words reflected hopeful outlook towards love and companionship ahead. The two featured together in Netflix Anthology titled Lust Stories 2.

More about Vijay Varma

Amid personal changes Vijay continues to stay committed towards career. Upcoming projects include series Matka King and Prime Video’s Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor. He aims to keep attention on craft rather than distractions and maintain steady progress in industry.

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