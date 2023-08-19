Home

Vijay Varma Reacts to The Spotlight On His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘I’m Not Comfortable’

Vijay Varma reacted to the sudden spotlight on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia and confessed that he is not comfortable with it.

Vijay Varma Reacts to The Spotlight On His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: Vijay Varma has made a remarkable name for himself in the Hindi film industry. The actor successfully created his own identity in cinema with his versatility and acting prowess in Gully Boy, Darlings and Lust Stories 2. His performance in Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur Season 2 was also hailed by cinephiles. However, recently a lot of attention is being given to the Lust Stories 2 actor’s personal life as well. The entertainment tabloids and paparazzi get enough juicy content about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo have officially confirmed their relationship and also shared screen space in Lust Stories 2.

VIJAY VARMA OPENS UP ON THE LIMELIGHT ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Vijay, in an interaction with The Indian Express said, “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention.” He further added, “I am not particularly comfortable, but I am just trying to get used to it.” The rumours about the couple’s relationship started doing the rounds when a few months back Vijay and Tamannaah’s viral video from a new year party in Goa broke the internet. The duo was seen getting cozy and sharing a kiss in the few second clip. The real-life couple recently set the screen ablaze with the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah broke her ‘no kissing’ policy for the film as she had passionate liplock scenes with Vijay in the movie.

Vijay will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X. While Tamannaah recently had a cameo appearance in Rajnikanth’s Tamil blockbuster Jailer. She also starred in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu actioner Bhola Shankar.

