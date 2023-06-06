Home

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Romantic Kissing Scene in Lust Stories 2 Goes Viral, Fan Asks ‘Acha Yaha Se Shuru Hua Tha?’, Watch

Lust Stories 2: Lust Stories is set to return with its second part. The anthology includes a stellar star cast like Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma. As soon as the teaser was shared by Netflix, fans of Vijay and Tamannaah got excited as they Vijay and Tamannaah, the rumoured couple, in Lust Stories 2. The audience witnessed the mushy love between them when Vijay kissed Tamannaah’s forehead. The teaser for Lust Stories 2 was unveiled on Tuesday and is a perfect concoction of sass, class and multiple shades of lust.

Fans poured love in the comment section and teased Vijay for starring opposite Tamannaah. A user mentioned, “Acha yaha se aapki love story shuru hui hai?”, Another user wrote, “Meri Tamannaah hai ki aapki yeh series bahut hit ho”.

Watch the teaser of Lust Stories 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Lust Stories 2 have been crafted by four directors-Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The teaser, which is under a minute in length, features shots from the anthology held together by rib-tickling dialogues and pearls of wisdom on lust by Neena Gupta, who essays a cool dadi in the anthology.

While the teaser shows all the leading actors, it’s Neena Gupta’s dialogue delivery and performance which takes the cake. Her dialogues like, “Ek choti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na? Toh shaadi se pehle no test drive? (You go for a test drive before buying a car, don’t you? Then why are you so shy of a test drive before marriage)” pointing towards sexual compatibility, and her telling her son, “Jo kar ke tu paida hua, wo bakwaas hai? (The act which led to your birth, is it utter nonsense)” shine through the teaser.

Lust Stories 2 will stream on Netflix from June 29.

