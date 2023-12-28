Home

Vijayakanth Dies at 71: Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, and Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Actor turned politician Captain Vijayakanth passed away at age of 71. Several celebs including Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood and others took to X express their grief.

Captain Vijayakanth passes away at 71.

Actor-turned-politician Captain Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023. Vijayakanth was 71 and was popularly known for his cop roles. According to the information, the actor was hospitalised for a routine checkup. However, he was found suffering from pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19. Despite being on a ventilator, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he passed away. As the news of the actor’s demise went online, a flood of tweets and re-tweets began where fans started expressing grief. Apart from fans, actors and other stars from the South cinema took to social media to mourn Vijayakanth’s death.

Kamal Hassan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned an emotional and lengthy note in Tamil. The tweet translates to, “He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He always had a helping hand extended to the needy. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both cinema and politics, will always be in our hearts.”

எனது அன்பிற்கினிய சகோதரர், தேசிய முற்போக்குத் திராவிட கழகத்தின் நிறுவனத் தலைவர், தமிழ் சினிமாவின் தனித்துவம் மிக்க நடிகர், கேப்டன் என்று அனைவராலும் அன்பு பாராட்டப்பட்ட விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி மிகுந்த துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது. தன் ஒவ்வொரு செயலிலும் மனிதநேயத்தைக்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 28, 2023



Trisha also took to the micro-blogging site and extended her condolences to the actor’s family and wrote, “RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family. I’ll forever remember your kindness.”

RIP Captain😔Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family.I’ll forever remember your kindness❤️ — Trish (@trishtrashers) December 28, 2023



Another star who also expressed his grief towards Vijayakanth’s demise was Jr NTR. The RRR actor called Vijayakanth a powerhouse and wrote, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu’s passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Take a look at all the Twitter reactions to Vijayakanth death here:

Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu’s passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 28, 2023

Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you Captain!! #RIP — Vikram (@chiyaan) December 28, 2023

“Kallazgar “ my first film ever , was a gift from the legend “ VIJAYKANTH” sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN 💔 pic.twitter.com/Zb4kaipBtV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2023

Who is Captain Vijayakanth?

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, better known by his stage name Vijayakanth was a well-known actor in the south cinema. He was the one who acted only in films of the language throughout his career. Most of Vijayakanth was dubbed into Telugu and Hindi.

Adopting the title ‘Captain’ as a symbol of leadership, Vijayakanth ventured into the political realm by establishing the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in the early 2000s.

