Home

Entertainment

Vijayakanth Funeral: Rajinikanth Pays Respects in Chennai, Offers Condolences to Premalatha Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth Funeral: Rajinikanth Pays Respects in Chennai, Offers Condolences to Premalatha Vijayakanth

Rajinikanth Pays Last Respects to Late Vijayakanth of DMDK in Chennai. Watch the video.

Vijayakanth Funeral: Megastar Rajinikanth on Friday paid his last respects to DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth. In videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rajinikanth is seen offering condolences to Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha Vijayakanth at the Island Ground, Anna Salai, where the mortal remains of the late actor and politician are kept. Rajinikanth also briefly spoke to the media and remembered Vijayakanth. He said, “We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable.”

Trending Now

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth pays tribute to DMDK chief and Actor Captain Vijayakanth at Island ground, Anna Salai in Chennai. Chennai, Tamil Nadu | On the demise of DMDK chief and actor Captain Vijayakanth, Actor Rajinikanth says “We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable.” pic.twitter.com/uPHHLhW0gv — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth passed away at a hospital in Chennai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EcZZ6eR7wm — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023



Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.

You may like to read

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth’s life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists’ Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.