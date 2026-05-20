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Vijays co-star Jai on leaving Hinduism, embracing Islam, says there are no big stars inside the mosque

Vijay’s co-star Jai on leaving Hinduism, embracing Islam, says ‘there are no big stars inside the mosque’

Actor Jai recently spoke openly about his religious conversion and clarified that his decision had nothing to do with career struggles.

The personal lives of film stars often attract public attention, especially when they make significant revelations. Tamil actor and CM Vijay’s co-star Jai has recently come under the spotlight following his statement about embracing Islam. Jai, who rose to fame with Bagavathi, recently explained why he turned to Islam. The actor said that he had several experiences in temples that left him deeply disturbed. However, when he visited a mosque for the first time, he felt a sense of respect and peace that completely changed his perspective. His statement is now going viral on social media. According to Jai, he has been following Islam since 2011.

Jai recently spoke openly about his religious conversion during an interview with Galatta Plus. The actor revealed that he has been practising Islam since 2011 and clarified that his decision had nothing to do with career struggles. Speaking in the interview, Jai said, “I wore the rosary for Sabarimala. I also wore the rosary of Jesus and fasted for a year. I believed in every god. But there came a point when I had some unpleasant experiences in temples. Certain incidents deeply affected me and made me feel hurt.”

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The actor further explained that his first visit to a mosque felt completely different from his previous experiences. Jai said, “Everyone was standing in line and praying. Everyone knew I was an actor, but no one came up to speak to me inside the mosque. After I came out, they spoke to me with a lot of love and respect. No one even asked for a photo.” He added, “I felt that everyone was equal there. Inside the mosque, there are no big stars — only God is supreme. We are able to pray peacefully, and no one rushes us. I felt very relaxed there. It felt like yoga.”

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Jai had previously acknowledged his conversion to Islam during a 2019 interview with Vikatan. He also revealed at the time that he was considering changing his name to Aziz Jai. However, he has not officially changed his name yet.

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