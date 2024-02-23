Home

Vikas Bahl Spills The Beans on Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Queen 2, Says ‘Script Is Finally Locked’

In the near future, it will be a decade since the release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen.' Director Vikas Bahl recently provided an update on its sequel, disclosing that the script for the film is now complete.

Ten years ago, Vikas Bhal’s film Queen featuring Kangana Ranaut was released on the big screens. After a few days of the release, the movie turned out to be a massive hit. Now, a decade later, the director has given some updates on the sequel of the movie and said that the script for ‘Queen 2’ is ‘locked and ready’. For the unversed, Queen was released in March 2014 and worldwide the movie minted Rs 94.04 crore.

During an interview with News18, Vikas revealed a bit of detail about the sequel. However, the conversation in the interview started with his upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Shaitaan’. Later, the director said that fans have been anticipating a long-awaited update on ‘Queen’ for years. Following numerous speculative reports over time, Bahl finally confirmed last year that a sequel was underway, with Kangana set to return to her role as Rani. Expanding on this, he exclaimed, and said ‘Yes.’

“It is going to be ten years since ‘Queen’s release, but the number of people who keep asking me about ‘Queen 2’ makes me feel like the film was released just yesterday! However, I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen”, he added.

Speaking more about the movie, Vikas said, “Na shohrat, na paisa, bas pyaar mein hi chal raha hai mera (laughs). So yes, I knew that it would have given me the money, as ‘Queen’ is a money spinner of sorts. But we were very sure that we wouldn’t do it until we got a story that delivered as much as ‘Queen’ did. It wasn’t an easy task, so we waited.”

About Queen

Meanwhile, the movie Queen is about a girl who gets dumped by her fiancé a day before her wedding, after which she decides to use her honeymoon ticket to Paris to embark on a new journey. The movie features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Apart from Kangan, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon.

