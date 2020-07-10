The country woke up to the news of gangster Vikas Dubey‘s encounter on a Friday morning. After the ‘history-sheeter’ surrendered on Thursday at the famous Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, he was being taken to Kanpur by STF. However, as reported by the police, the jeep in which Dubey was being taken, allegedly overturned due to heavy rains and he tried to flee. Dubey got injured in a firing done by other police personnel and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Now, many social media users think that this dramatic real-life story is no less than a story from any Rohit Shetty film who is popular for making cop-based dramas. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Killed: From Hyderabad to Kanpur, a Tale of 2 Early Morning 'Encounters'

In most of the movies directed by Shetty, the screen is studded with blazing guns and blasting cars, and the premise of the story is usually based on a cop-criminal chase. Many people who are aware of Shetty's style of cinema think that Dubey's encounter story totally relates to how the narrative in the director's films progresses. As we write this, 'Rohit Shetty' appears in one of the top five trends on Twitter with people even putting out interesting memes to explain how the real-life encounter looks more like a reel-life one. Some users, who think that the encounter is fake and the entire story behind it is only curated, took to Twitter to share how Shetty could use this as a plot of his next film. Check out these reactions:

Script writer :- Sir ek movie banegi? Climax plot mein bas ek Police convoy palat deni hai aur gunshots honge.. Rohit Shetty :- pic.twitter.com/hS8PmyvRPN — Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) July 10, 2020

Let no one ever again make fun of Rohit Shetty’s movies where cars overturn all the time — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty reaction when without his permission the car overturned on the road #vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/GCISBw6CQt — Abdul Qadir 🇮🇳 (@aqadir97) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty after hearing the the story of vikas dubey (gadi palat gayi) #fakeencounter : pic.twitter.com/o3z6mndINR — Rohan (@Rohanated) July 10, 2020

Wake up and it was like i am watching a Rohit Shetty’s movie.

He can reveal the name of all those who supported him. To save them it’s a pre-planned political murder.#vikasDubeyEncounter #UPPolice#FakeEncounter #VikasDubeykilled#YogiAdityanath #VikasDubey #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/IlyLFkqoZS — Priyank Sharma (@iPriyankSharma) July 10, 2020

Rohit Shetty just CopyRight Claim to #UPPolice -for stealing his movie script pic.twitter.com/vJ4vWvnWKU — din0092 (@din0092) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey was a notorious criminal who killed eight police personnel in Kanpur last week and fled the city. According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain reached Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.

Vikas, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident. As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing.

Vikas received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal. Two STF personnel were also injured in the encounter. STF officials admitted to the incident but refused to reveal the extent of injuries suffered by the gangster.

None of the officials were willing to comment on the development. Five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.

– with inputs from IANS