Bigg Boss 14: In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan hosted show, Producer Vikas Gupta, who is one of the contestants, will be seen crying his heart out and confessing about his past life with his boyfriend. Bigg Boss 14's promo video shared by the channel shows that Vikas is exposing his ex-boyfriend in front of Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. He can be heard saying, "I have gone through so much emotional stress in one and a half years. I haven't taken his name till now, but now I will take the name properly. He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into this show. Bahot hi vital insaan hai ye. Jab mein wapas aunga tab chodunga nai". Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Blasts Rahul Mahajan For Calling Her 'Cheap' in Bigg Boss 14, Reminds All of Domestic Violence Allegations Made by Dimpy Ganguly

Nikki and Rubina were shocked to hear this from Vikas. Netizens were quick to react to the video and revealed the names Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan. However, Parth was not a part of the game, so all eyes are on Priyank. Vikas targetted Priyank and revealed how he used him and got famous. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Leaves For Delhi After Her Father Gets Injured

Watch the video here:

Soon after the promo was shared on social media, netizens in no time shared their reviews on the same. They slammed Vikas for defaming Priyank Sharma. One of the users shared an old video of Vikas where he confronted that “Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan were my boyfriends.”

Another user wrote, “I really respect #VikasGupta for coming out!! But why is he taking #PriyankSharma ‘s name. Just bec he has come out does not give him the right to open up on others. Even Priyank deserves privacy and it’s extremely unethical to reveal someone else’s sexuality !!”

One more user trashes Vikas by saying, “I’m honestly feeling bad for #PriyankSharma he should come on the show and tell his side, seems like that “victim” has defamed so many actors and this is the worst move in all of bigg bosss SMH!!”

VG is planning to defame #parthsamthaan n #priyanksharma by revealing their past about their relation with VG. He is such a ruthless manipulator who always defames these 2 to gain sympathy and attention. — Parthian For Life since 2018❤ (@ArshiyaLatheef) December 28, 2020

#ArshiKhan was right about #VikasGupta .

For TRP vikas is planning to drag #PriyankSharma ‘s name through the mud.

The guy is not MasterMind he is losermind #BiggBoss14 — Unpaid Critic ™️ (@UnpaidCritic_) December 28, 2020

STOP IT GUYS!!

Priyank Sharma isn’t gay/bisexual. He’s straight. You guys don’t know the actual reality. Only we his real fans know it. ‘Weakass Gupti’ did the same thing to ‘Parth Samthan and even with ‘Krishna Kaul’ if you guys remember roadies audition.#PriyankSharma — (@SiktaChoudhury) December 28, 2020

Vikas keeps on talking about #PriyankSharma pehle on ace of space ab bb pe. Aur koi kaam nhi hai kya iske paas except logo ko barbaad karna. Pura time iske mudde baahar ki baate hote hai. Why is he not stopped. Aap kisi ki reputation abhi kharab kar rhe ho. Hypocrite much ,#bb14 — Sonal (@Sonal00342814) December 27, 2020

In June 2020, Vikas came out as bisexual and shared a post, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out “.

Watch this space for more updates on today’s Bigg Boss 14 episode.