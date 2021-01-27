In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Vikas Gupta was seen sharing his personal life issues in front of other housemates Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik. He talked about the issues with his own family, brother and mother. He also revealed that he was under debts amounting to Rs 1.8 crore. When Vikas started to speak, Aly warned him to not against his mother, to which the TV producer said that “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Is Rakhi Sawant Going Overboard With Her 'Love' For Abhinav Shukla?



He also mentioned that he asked his mother to leave the house, as he was in debt. Soon after the episode streamed, fans of him took to Twitter and wrote that they are not liking Vikas’ avatar of cribbing, crying, talking about personal issues on TV. One of the users wrote, “ye #VikasGupta kya BiggBoss mei apne personal mudde solve krne aata hai kya, jab dekho Rona Dhona”.

Another one wrote, “#VikasGupta should not have brough all these family issues on national TV again He is again bringing outside things to get clean chit before eviction or to get saved by sympathy #ArshiKhan didn’t speak anything on this matter and it was great”.

Vikas Gupta ko sympathy dene ke liye ye captions dala @ColorsTV ne

Please stop this type of favour to your fav contestent @ColorsTV

Vikas – 3 bar ghar se baher-andar

Eijaz – 3week ghar. Ke bahar & uski vapsi So unfair… Stay strong #NikkiTamboli https://t.co/PoBT5gfVm4 — SHIVANGI (@SHIVANG83303686) January 27, 2021

#VikasGupta should not have brough all these family issues on national TV again He is again bringing outside things to get clean chit before eviction or to get saved by sympathy#ArshiKhan didnt speak anything on this matter and it was great👍👌 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 26, 2021

The way u did bring back to ur family issues on National tv…i think, tht wasn’t good….it clearly seen tht u want to gain sympathy before eviction….But, My vote would always fr u….🤝#VikasGupta — Nilesh Amita Sunil Khedikar (@crazycricketboy) January 27, 2021

Even Kamya Panjabi is not liking Vikas Gupta’s gameplay in the BB14 house as she tweeted, “why are u taking names of people like this? #Vikas They are not a part of this show.. why bring in personal matters on this platform???? So not cool n not required at all… #BB14 @ColorsTV”