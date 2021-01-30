Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has been in the news for several reasons. From disclosing that he is bisexual to blaming that his boyfriend ruined his life, Vikas has shared a lot on Bigg Boss 14. There is another fresh and shocking allegation by Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker. He said that Vikas Gupta used to ask for sexual favours. He also accused Gupta of asking for his nudes earlier. While speaking with NBT.com, Khoker said that the producer is crying in Bigg Boss 14 and trying to gain sympathy. He further revealed that he has been cursed for what he has done. “After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfill his sexual desire. Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day (when asked to come home), he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor’s company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work,” Vikas Khoker said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Audience Not Happy With Salman Khan, Troll Him For Supporting Rakhi Sawant

Khoker even revealed that Gupta used to call him at his place to give massage and he had allegedly also asked for his photos and nudes. "He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts. Gupta says that whoever will be close to him, he will be a star," he told the daily.

The ex-roadie said that Vikas used to give examples of Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma to struggling actors. "Vikas Gupta says whosoever will be close to him, will be a star like Priyank and Parth.

Coming to his journey in Bigg Boss 14, it is been reported that Vikas Gupta will be evicted in this weekend ka vaar. Confirming the same, The Khabri tweeted, “Guys its Exclusive and Confirmed #VikasGupta Is Eliminated from The House Smiling face with smiling eyes. (sic)”.

Recently, Gupta said that he told his mother to leave his house and confessed that he was in debts of Rs 1.8 crore. He further said that his family treated him like a cash cow and his family even assumed that he would never have a family on his own due to his sexual orientation. He even accused Arshi Khan of blackmailing him for two years.