Ever since Bigg Boss 14 challenger Vikas Gupta entered the house, he has been making headlines. Firstly, he made headlines for his identity and now, in the latest episode, Vikas in front of the housemates Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik, opened about his personal issues. He talked about the issues with his own family, brother and mother. He also revealed that he was under debts amounting to Rs 1.8 crore. When Vikas started to speak, Aly warned him to not against his mother, to which the TV producer said that "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will lose claim on Vikas' property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!"

Vikas, later on, explained why he did not pay for his mother's medical treatment and asked her to leave his house. He was heard saying: "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said 'I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later'. It was then that I told them, 'I am broke' and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to Rs 1.8 crore!"

TOI has reported that Vikas shared that his family was nice to him only because of his money. Once they came to know that he is bi-sexual, and won't get married and have kids, all his property will be theirs.

Later, in the night, housemates Arshi Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee discussed how Vikas should have avoided talking about the same on the National TV.