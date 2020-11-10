In June, actor and TV producer Vikas Gupta came out in the open about his sexuality and revealed that he is bisexual. He had tweeted saying: “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out”. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Comes Out as Bisexual, Says 'With Pride I am Bisexual, I Fall in Love With Human Regardless of Gender'

Recently, Vikas has claimed that his family (mother and brother) have disowned him after he has publicly accepted his sexual orientation. He was not even invited at his brother Siddharth’s birthday party on November 3. Speaking to E-times, Gupta told, “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don’t wish to spoil their celebrations.”

On the other hand, Siddarth said that his birthday was celebrated keeping all COVID-19 precautions in mind. He said, “Every person attending the party had undergone the COVID-19 antigen test to check if he could attend or not. We also got each one’s temperature with the thermal thermometer checked before he/she entered. We even had the Aarogya Setu App in function.”