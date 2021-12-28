Mumbai: A few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill was seen having a good time with her friend at her manager’s engagement and a video had gone viral from the party where she was seen grooving to Zingaat song. However, it seems Shehnaaz’s happy dance did not go down with her Bigg Boss 13 co-housemate Asim Riaz, who seemed to have taken a dig at her with a cryptic post on social media saying that “people get over loved ones so soon”. What led next was Vikas Gupta slamming Asim Riaz for his tweet.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out At A Friends Engagement Party, Video Goes Viral On Internet | Watch

Vikas Gupta came in support of Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram and wrote, “Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it’s not just one relationship that you enter into thats your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it’s the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn’t and shouldn’t be dependent on any basis. When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others. Loosing a family member doesn’t make you have bite of a cake from your best friends birthday party sometimes it’s cause it’s your fav choclate and you are hungry and sometimes it’s cause you don’t want your friend to feel bad. Life goes on and it should.” Also Read - Fans Trend We Are With Asim Riaz After Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Troll Him For Writing 'People Get Over Loved Ones So Soon' - See Viral Tweets

Vikas further wrote on how people make judgements as they don’t know what a person goes from within. “#siddharthshukla isn’t here anymore life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more. The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don’t really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn’t really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friend’s smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings” he further said. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At After Joining BJP, Escapes Unhurt

However, after an hour of Vikas’ post, Asim Riaz cleared that the tweet was not for Shehnaaz, instead for some other friend who he lost.

