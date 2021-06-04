Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta has been tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media sharing the news with his fans and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. Vikas Gupta also mentioned that he is now in home isolation and is hoping to recover soon. “I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid . If anyone of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe,” he wrote. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Slams Paparazzi For Hounding Hina Khan After Her Father Passed Away; TV Celebs Mourn

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Vikas Gupta's post sending wishes. While Gauahar Khan wrote "Get well soonest," Jaan Kumar Sanu dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Get well soon Vikas Bhai." Several other celebrities including former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga, actor Manish Raisinghan, Deepika Singh, Manish Naggdev and Sayantani wished him a speedy recovery.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bollywood and television industry hard. Several other celebrities were also earlier diagnosed with the infection including Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Vikas Gupta became extremely popular following his journey in Bigg Boss 11.

We wish Vikas Gupta a speedy recovery.