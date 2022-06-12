Vikram Beats KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan starrer crime action-thriller Vikram witnessed a huge growth of more than 50 per cent in collections on its second Saturday, as it collected another Rs. 17 crores. Vikram‘s total box office collections stand at Rs. 192 crores and will be crossing Rs. 200 crores today. The Kamal Haasan actioner is heading for Rs. 47 crores approx on its second weekend, according to a Pinkvilla report. A 50 per cent or near 50 per cent drop will be considered great for a South Indian film and here it is coming from a huge Rs. 100 crores plus first weekend as per the report. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently tweeted that Vikram grabbed the No 2 spot at the Tamil Nadu box office as it went past KGF: Chapter 2 and is expected to surpass Valimai today and might appear No 1 by tomorrow.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

  • Week One – Rs. 164 crores
  • 2nd Friday – Rs. 11 crores
  • 2nd Saturday – Rs. 17 crores
Total – Rs. 192 crores
Vikram is leading in Tamil Nadu, with daily collections going back in double digits on day nine , a Pinkvilla report stated. The action-thriller grossed Rs. 10.75-11 crores approx yesterday, jumping 55 per cent from Friday according to the report. The nine-day cume in the state is Rs. 116 crores approx, beating KGF 2 (Rs. 109 crores) to become the second-biggest grosser of 2022. The Kamal Haasan actioner is reportedly going to the top spot today by beating Beast (Rs. 120 crores). The second weekend in the state can reach Rs. 30 crores, since only two films have gone over Rs. 30 crores in the second week till date. Vikram is expected to cross Rs. 40 crores in its second week.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

  • Tamil Nadu – Rs. 115.75 crores
  • AP/TS – Rs. 23 crores
  • Karnataka – Rs. 17.25 crores
  • Kerala – Rs. 28.50 crores
  • Rest of India – Rs. 7.50 crores
Total – Rs. 192 crores
Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raj Kamal Films and also stars Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in stellar roles. South superstar Suriya also has an extended cameo in the film.
