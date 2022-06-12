Vikram Beats KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan starrer crime action-thriller Vikram witnessed a huge growth of more than 50 per cent in collections on its second Saturday, as it collected another Rs. 17 crores. Vikram‘s total box office collections stand at Rs. 192 crores and will be crossing Rs. 200 crores today. The Kamal Haasan actioner is heading for Rs. 47 crores approx on its second weekend, according to a Pinkvilla report. A 50 per cent or near 50 per cent drop will be considered great for a South Indian film and here it is coming from a huge Rs. 100 crores plus first weekend as per the report. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently tweeted that Vikram grabbed the No 2 spot at the Tamil Nadu box office as it went past KGF: Chapter 2 and is expected to surpass Valimai today and might appear No 1 by tomorrow.

Check out the official tweet by Ramesh Bala:

Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raj Kamal Films and also stars Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in stellar roles. South superstar Suriya also has an extended cameo in the film.

