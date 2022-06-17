Vikram Beats Master in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram continues to roar at the Indian box office as the film grossed Rs 71 Crore approx. Vikram‘s total box office collections have reached Rs. 235 Crore, dropping less than 57 per cent from the first week. Vikram will be surpassing Rs. 250 crores this weekend, targeting a finish around Rs. 280-290 Crore.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Idols Traced To Museums In US, Probe Commences

Vikram’s Indian box office collections are as follows:

Week One – Rs 164 Crore

Second Friday – Rs. 11 Crore

Second Saturday – Rs. 17 Crore

Second Sunday – Rs. 18.50 Crore

Second Monday – Rs. 7.50 Crore

Second Tuesday – Rs. 6.75 Crore

Second Wednesday – Rs. 5.75 Crore

Second Thursday – Rs. 5 Crore

Total – Rs 235.50 Crore

Vikram Overtakes Master in Tamil Nadu

Vikram garnered Rs 142.25 Crore approx in Tamil Nadu overtaking Master, as it became the highest grossing Kollywood movie. Master starring Thalapathy Vijay which released in 2021 was also directed by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagraj. Vikram collected Rs 44.25 Crore in its second week, which is the first time any movie has crossed Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu according to a Pinkvilla report. Earlier, Baahubali 2 had collected Rs 38.10 Crore in its second week, the report stated. Vikram now stands behind only Baahubali 2 in the state and will be taking the all-time record on Saturday. Kamal Haasan’s crime action-thriller is also expected to cross Rs 150 Crore milestone on Sunday, setting a new all-time record at probably around Rs 175 Crore.

Vikram’s territorial breakdown at the Indian box office are as follows: