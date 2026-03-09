Vikram Bhatt calls Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's rumoured affair legit: 'They have right to...'

Home

Vikram Bhatt calls Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnans rumoured affair legit: They have right to...

In a strong statement, Vikram Bhatt backs Vijay and Trisha, highlighting that speculation over personal lives should not override respect for individual decisions.

Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt shared his perspective on rumours surrounding Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, emphasizing the freedom of the human heart and personal dignity. Fans and industry observers have been curious about the alleged relationship, and Bhatt’s statement offers a strong voice of support for the actors.

What did Vikram Bhatt say?

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 9, Vikram Bhatt posted a long note defending Vijay and Trisha without confirming or denying the rumours. He wrote, “I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful.”

Bhatt further shared his personal experience of heartbreak and mistakes, stating, “I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity.” Bhatt concluded, “They have a right to live and to love. I will always stand for freedom of the human heart.”

Check out Vikram Bhatt’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@thevikrambhatt)

Vijay and Trisha’s recent public appearance

The rumours surrounding Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan intensified after their public appearance at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai on March 5. The event was widely covered on social media, with photos and videos of the actors together quickly going viral. Fans and media outlets closely scrutinized their interactions, interpreting friendly gestures and candid smiles as hints of a deeper connection.

This appearance came at a sensitive time, as Vijay is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who in her legal petition mentioned allegations of an extramarital relationship. Despite the mounting media attention and public curiosity, neither Vijay nor Trisha has issued any official statements to clarify the nature of their relationship, leaving the rumours unresolved and the conversations around their personal lives continuing unabated.

More about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan share a celebrated professional history in Tamil cinema. Their first hit together was Ghilli in 2004, followed by action dramas Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

After a 15-year gap, they reunited for the 2023 thriller Leo, receiving critical acclaim for their performances. Trisha also made a cameo in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) song titled Matta, marking a nostalgic nod to their decades-long collaboration.

