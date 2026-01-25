Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda land in another legal trouble, booked for fraud case worth Rs…

Home

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and daughter land into another legal trouble. Booked in another fraud case. Check detials inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, controversies and legal issues are nothing new, but when they involve big names and massive financial allegations, they instantly grab the headlines. One such case happened with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda. Just when it seemed that Vikram was navigating his way through controversies, he landed into another legal problem. The director along with his daughter, has been booked in another alleged fraud case, this time involving Rs 13.5 crore. As per reports, a businessman has accused the father-daughter duo of cheating him by promising substantial returns from film projects and business ventures.

Case registered against Vikram Bhatt and daughter, Krishna

As per reports, the case has been registered against Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The complainant has alleged that they cheated him out of Rs 13.5 crore. The businessman has alleged that the father and daughter took funds under the promise of high returns from film projects and other business investments. When the promised returns failed to materialise, the businessman reportedly approached the police, leading to the filing of a complaint.

Investigation after the case was formally registered.

Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre, has lodged the complaint, and his lawyer has alleged that fake bills and vouchers were used to siphon off funds that were meant for film projects. As per him, fake documents were created to show expenses that never happened.

The investigating officer in the case told PTI, “We have collected evidence from the filmmaker’s locations in Mumbai. Some bills have also been found. We are ascertaining their veracity. The filmmaker’s team did not fully cooperate in the investigation.”

Another case already pending against Vikram Bhatt and wife

Earlier in December, Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in a separate case alleging a Rs 30 crore fraud. They were detained after a complaint accusing them of financial wrongdoing in another business venture. They were taken into custody in Mumbai and later transported to Udaipur for legal proceedings.

Later, on January 5, the Rajasthan High Court quashed a plea filed by Vikram Bhatt and his wife seeking the quashing of the FIR in that case. Their lawyer had rejected all allegations of fraud, but the court declined to intervene at that stage.

Legal troubles continue to mount

With multiple fraud allegations now linked to Vikram Bhatt and his family, and the accused denying wrongdoing, all eyes are on him.

