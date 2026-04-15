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Vikram Bhatt recalls harrowing jail experience, feared he would die: No one came...

Vikram Bhatt recalls harrowing jail experience, feared he would die: ‘No one came…’

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt shared a horrifying experience in Jail where no one came to help him. He thought he'll die there.

Vikram Bhatt says his condition deteriorated in Jail; no one came to help: 'I don’t want to die here'

Film producer Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in Mumbai on December 7, 2025, in connection with a Rs 30 crore fraud case. However, they were granted bail in February 2026. A few months later, Vikram shared a deeply personal experience from his time in custody, in which he mentioned a severe health issue he faced during his stay at Udaipur Central Jail. In a note posted on Instagram on April 14, Vikram Bhatt explained how his condition worsened in the bitter cold.

About three weeks after being imprisoned, Vikram Bhatt woke up one night in Barrack No. 10 with a high fever and severe shivering. Despite covering himself with four blankets, he could not shake off the cold. Fellow inmates tried to help by arranging additional blankets, while he took paracetamol in the hope of relief, but the fever did not subside.

Vikram Bhatt described the poor conditions in jail

Sharing his experience, Bhatt wrote, “The next morning, I went to the prison hospital. They didn’t have a thermometer. They checked my oxygen level and said I was fine. I told them they must be joking. I have an autoimmune disease – axial spondyloarthritis, and a high fever can be dangerous for me. The doctor finally wrote a note permitting me to be taken to a hospital. But no one came.”

“First, the police were busy providing security to a VIP. Then they became occupied with organizing a tribal fair. I kept waiting in the barracks day and night. My days were filled with pain, and my nights with fever.”

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Vikram Bhatt didn’t want to die in Jail

Bhatt said that he decided to take matters into his own hands. He eliminated oil and salt from his diet, drank plenty of water, and began praying while sitting in front of a picture of the Goddess in the barracks. He mentioned, “I said, if You are there… if my prayers have ever had any meaning… then show me a miracle. I do not want to die here. My children need me. My wife needs me. My 90-year-old father needs me.”

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