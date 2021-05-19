Mumbai: Bollywood’s renowned filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had announced their professional separation early this year. In a statement, Mukesh said that their banner Vishesh Films will now be run by his children Sakshi and Vishesh. He also maintained that Vishesh Films was always his company and Mahesh was on board as an ‘Editorial consultant and he won’t be a part of the production company. When E-Times got in touch with Vikram Bhatt to ask about the split between Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, Vikram said: “Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him”. Vikram Bhatt has teamed up with Mahesh Bhatt for the film Cold. Also Read - Sushant Day: Kangana Ranaut Launches Attack on Karan Johar, YRF, Mahesh Bhatt, Says 'I Regret Not Being There For You'

In January this year, the news of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s professional split hit the headlines. It was reported that going ahead, most movies from the Vishesh Films would be produced by Mukesh Bhatt’s kids Sakshi and Vishesh, and that Mahesh Bhatt won’t be a part of it. Director Vikram Bhatt, who collaborated with Vishesh Films in the past for many films, recently reacted to Mukesh- Mahesh Bhatt’s professional fallout. Also Read - Sunny Leone Poses in a Bathtub Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit With a Plunging Neckline - See Viral Pics

In January, Mukesh Bhatt had cleared: “Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore”. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt at The Family Christmas Party - See Pics

A few days ago, actor Emraan Hashmi confirmed the rumours of the Bhatt brothers’ split. He said that he is very disappointed about them separating professionally, even though he doesn’t know the reason behind it. “I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don’t know what the subject will be, though…All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them”, Hashmi said.