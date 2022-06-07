Vikram Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram continues to woo the audience in India. After crossing the benchmark of Rs 150 crore worldwide, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial splashed a big number on day 4, the first Monday as well. The final figures are yet to come out but Vikram has so far collected Rs Rs 73.60 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, Rs 13.30 crore in Karnataka and Rs 17.85 crore in Kerala which is huge. Also, Vikram is going truly sensational in oversees market. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is third highest-grossing Kollywood film behind 2.0 and Kabali.Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Fails To Pass Monday Test; Earns Approx. Rs. 5 Crores

Vikram crossed Rs 175 crore at World Wide Box Office

#Vikram has grossed ₹ 175 Crs at the WW Box office for the opening weekend.. 🔥 Truly Sensational.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Also Read - Vikram Box Office Day 3: Kamal Haasan Starrer is Flying Winner, Crosses Rs 150 Crore, Number 3 on Worldwide List

Vikram’s box office collection in oversees

In several areas, such as Malaysia, the Middle East, and Australia, the film is expected to be the highest-grossing Kollywood film. The following is a breakdown of Vikram’s overseas first-weekend box office collections: Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows Growth On Sunday; Collects Rs. 16 Crores

USA: $ 1,727,164 [Rs 13.43 cr]

UK: £ 3,99,426 [ Rs 3.90 cr]

Australia: A$ 633,642 [Rs 3.55 cr]

Germany: € 40,976 [Rs 34.09 lacs]

NZ: NZ$ 67,014 [Rs 33.91 lacs]

Canada: C$ 39,342 [Rs 24.36 lacs]

Ireland: £ 26,479 [Rs 25.83 lacs]

#Vikram USA Day 4 (Monday) Reported Gross as of 10pm EST: $110K from 386 Locations 🇺🇸🔥🔥 2nd Biggest First Monday of All-Time in Kollywood crossing Kabali ($88K). 1st is 2.0 at $132K 4th Biggest First Monday this year for South Languages after RRR, KGF2, and F3 (Holiday). — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 7, 2022

Vikram was released on June 3, 2022, and had a box office clash with Adivi Sesh starrer Major and Akshay Kumar starrer historical epic Samrat Prithviraj. Vikram also stars Farhaadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in stellar roles.