Vikram Box Office: Vikram starring the terrific trio Kamal Haasan, Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi created history at the Tamil Nadu box office on its sixteenth day. Kamal Haasan’s crime action-thriller overtook the lifetime business of S Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 on Saturday morning. Vikram is also expected to cross Rs 150 Crore mark today which will set a new milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu box office collections, according to a Pinkvilla report. Vikram it is likely to set the new box office high in the state at over Rs. 175 Crore, the report suggests.

Vikram Becomes Top Grosser in Tamil Nadu

Vikram has joined the list of a non-Baahubali film as the top grosser in Tamil Nadu among the South Indian states. Baahubali 2 still remains the number 1 grosser in all North Indian states. though. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 became new record grossers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively. Kerala, however, never had Baahubali 2 as the top grosser in the first place.

Vikram Creates a New Milestone Kamal Haasan in his 40-year-old career span has had multiple record grossers in Tamil Nadu including Indian, Apoorva Sagodharargal and Sakalakala Vallavan among those listed from past box office data, the Pinkvilla report mentioned. Kamal’s Sakalakala Vallavan became the record grosser in 1982 while Vikram created its own benchmark in 2022.

Check out the list of top ten highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu: