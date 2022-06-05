Vikram Box Office Day 2: Kamal Haasan’s action crime noir Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has garnered over Rs 100 Crore at the worldwide box office, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed. Vikram has collected Rs 60 Crore in India alone. Vikram has faired tremendously well at the Tamil Nadu box office and overseas, especially US and Australia as well. Kamal Haasan’s actioner however is struggling to find an audience at the North Indian belt. The last time a Kollywood film did exceptionally well in the Hindi territory was Rajnikanth starrer sci-fi action-thriller 2.0, according to film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.Also Read - Vikram Review: Kamal Haasan Did Kamaal at 67 With Vijay Sethupathi And Fahadh Faasil

Check out the tweets by Manobala Vijayabalan on Vikram’s Day 2 box office collections:

#Vikram TN Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 20.61 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 14.47 cr

Total – ₹ 35.08 cr EXCELLENT hold as it marches towards ₹50 cr milestone mark. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

#Vikram WW Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 48.68 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 36.07 cr

Total – ₹ 84.75 cr TERRIFIC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

Manobala also shared the updates on Vikram‘s overseas box office collections. Vikram is next to superstar Rajnikanth’s 2.0 and Kabali at the US box office, but the Kamal Haasan starrer has surpassed Beast starring Vijay in the United States.

Check out the official tweets by Manobala on Vikram overseas and North India collections:

#Vikram BEATS #Beast lifetime [$1,376,971] in just 2 days at the USA🇺🇸 BO. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

Despite PAN India promotions #Vikram is not picking up in North. The film is minting just in lacs. Hindi territory is yet to be breached by Kollywood. The last film which did exceptionally well there was #2Point0. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

Manobala tweeted that Vikram‘s collections in the Hindi territory are merely in Lakh. He wrote, “Despite PAN India promotions #Vikram is not picking up in North. The film is minting just in lacs. Hindi territory is yet to be breached by Kollywood. The last film which did exceptionally well there was #2Point0.”

Earlier, Manobala had tweeted that Vikram had collected Rs 100 Crore at global box office.

Check out this official tweet by Manobala:

Vikram was released on June 3, 2022 and had a box office clash with Adivi Sesh starrer Major and Akshay Kumar starrer historical epic Samrat Prithviraj. Vikram also stars Farhaadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in stellar roles.



For more updates on Vikram box office collections, check out this space at India.com.