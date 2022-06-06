Vikram Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi continues to get a terrific response at the Box Office. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Worldwide Box Office within three days of its release and Sunday evening numbers are still left to register a tremendous figure for the film. After opening stupendously in India and abroad, the South film Vikram follows RRR and KGF 2. After Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been getting a lot of love for Vikram. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Though the Hindi shows are less as compared to other South films, Vikram already had a big pre-sales.Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows Growth On Sunday; Collects Rs. 16 Crores

#Vikram has crossed ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Vikram on number 3 position in International markets

Vikram has also scored big in the international box office market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “‘VIKRAM’ SCORES BIG NUMBERS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS #Vikram is having a DREAM RUN #Overseas Total till Saturday USA: $ 1,372,386 [ 10.65 cr] #UK: £ 2,86,589 [ 2.78 cr] #Australia: A$ 463,506 [ 2.60 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 47,285 [ 24.01 lacs] (sic).” As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram even debuted at number 3 at the worldwide box office with $21 Million while Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion ranked first and second position respectively. Also Read - Vikram Review: Kamal Haasan Did Kamaal at 67 With Vijay Sethupathi And Fahadh Faasil

#Vikram has debuted at No.3 at the WW Box office for the June 3rd to 5th weekend Box office.. 1. #TopGunMaverick – $167 Million 2. #JurassicWorldDominion – $55 Million 3. #Vikram – $21 Million 4. #DoctorStrange – $20.65 Million 5. #TheBadGuys – $12 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Vikram Box Office Numbers in Tamil Nadu

Vikram is on fire! In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan starrer has performed better on Day 3 as compared to day 1. “Very very rare that such a high opening day Friday would be bettered on Sunday, albeit slightly. Insane opening weekend for #Vikram. It’s done the unthinkable! Early estimates: 3-days total TN gross is around 67 CR”, says analyst Kaushik LM.

#Vikram smashes past the 5 CR gross mark in Chennai city after just the opening 3 days. Sunday > Friday & Saturday numbers 3-days total city gross is 5.16 CR 👌🔥 (1.71+1.69+1.76)#ATBBVikram #AandavarAattam — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 6, 2022



Vikram also features Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others.

Vikram rules and how! Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!