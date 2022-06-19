Vikram Box Office: Vikram has been smashing box office records and has been a humungous success for Kollywood in 2022. Kamal Haasan’s crime actioner co-starring Tamil cinema heavyweights Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in stellar roles is inching closer to Rs 350 Crore mark at the box office. Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai in an interaction with IANS told, “The gross theatrical collections of Vikram is expected to touch the Rs 350 Crore mark this weekend.” Udhayanidhi Stalin whose Red Giant Movies holds Vikram‘s distribution rights for Tamil Nadu said, “We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 Crore. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks.”Also Read - Vikram Box Office Day 16: Kamal Haasan's Crime Actioner Beats Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu - Check Detailed Report

Vikram Rakes in Rs 35 Crore in Kerala

Vikram's international distribution partner AP International's Manging Director Sanjay Wadhwa stated that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial had broken records in every single country. Wadhwa revealed, "I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of Vikram will touch Rs 100 Crore by Monday." According to a KoiMoi report the film has already garnered Rs 35 Crore in Kerala as on Friday. The report mentioned that producer Shibu Thameens has distributed the film in the state.

Vikram to Hit Rs 375 Crore Mark

Vikram could hit the Rs 375 Crore mark according to industry experts. Sreedhar Pillai claimed, "I see Vikram's gross box office collections being anywhere between Rs 350 – Rs 375 Crore." Pillai also opined that these are gross collections and that apart from this, all other rights including OTT and satellite rights of the film had been pre-sold for a sum of Rs 150 – Rs 175 Crore.