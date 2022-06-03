Vikram leaked online in HD Quality: Tamil film Vikram starrer Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil has hit the screens on June 3. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolves around two siblings – where one is a gangster and the other is a politician. They both kidnap a high-ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram is played by Kamal Haasan who plays the role of a retired police officer who has been assigned the case to save him. Vikram’s first show started at 4 am and Twitter is full of reviews where fans and critics praise the film. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Vikram has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Friday Pan-India Releases: Check Detailed Box Office Reports of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major And Kamal Hassan’s Vikram on Day 1

The early reviews have arrived and Vikram is thoroughly impressive with brilliant performances from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram also features Suriya and fans were blown away by his cameo. Also Read - Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Hailed by Action-Buffs, Netizens Warn, 'Strictly For Adults'

Vikram has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83. Also Read - Aashram 3 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)