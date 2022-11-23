Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised in Pune, Condition Critical

Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalised in Pune. His condition is critical.

Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised

Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised: Renowned Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale’s health condition is not good as the actor has been hospitalised in Pune. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor has been undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune since the past 15 days. According to Navshakti, the actor’s condition is critical and he has stopped responding to the treatment by the doctors. He stays with his wife in Pune.

Vikram Gokhale’s family is yet to issue an official statement on his health. Actor Vikram Gokhale has been a part of several hit Bollywood films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, Mission Mangal, and others.

Last year, Vikram Gokhale gave an interview to Etimes where he recalled his early days in Bollywood and how Amitabh Bachchan had helped him during his struggle days. He said, “I went through a lot of struggle when I entered this Industry. I was going through a huge financial crunch and was looking for shelter in Mumbai. When Amitabh Bachchan came to know about this, he personally wrote a letter to Manohar Joshi, who was a Chief Minister of Maharashtra during 1995-99. And I got a house from the government only because of his recommendation. I still have that letter with me which I have framed it. I am so proud that he knows me and I know him. We are friends from the last 55 years. I just love his attitude and nature. I still watch his films once a week and I am doing this from the past several years.”