Vikram Gokhale, Veteran Bollywood Actor, Dies at 82 In Pune After Prolong Illness

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the hospital officials told news agency PTI

Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away

Mumbai: Actor Vikram Gokhale, best known for his appearance in Marathi theatre and Bollywood films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa passed away in Pune on Wednesday. He was 82. The veteran actor was in a critical condition and was hospitalised for over 15 days.

Superstar Ajay Devgan took to Twitter and wrote, “Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family”

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family 🙏🕉Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022

May god rest your soul in peace sir 🙏🏼 #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022

Very sad news…amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more 🙏 remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together … ॐ शांति #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/4Jki2Y8RkQ — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) November 23, 2022

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ and the 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.