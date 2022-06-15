Vikram to Beat Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan’s crime-action saga Vikram is about to cross SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office collections in Tamil Nadu. Vikram also co-starring Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi recently crossed Ajith starrer cop action-drama Valimai‘s box office earnings according to a recent tweet by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. According to reports, Baahubali 2 lifetime collection in Tamil Nadu stood at a whopping Rs 155 Crore while Vikram has garnered Rs 130 Crore in Tamil Nadu in 10 days.Also Read - Kamal Haasan on Vikram’s Worldwide Success, Says 'I Just Want to be a Good Human Being'

Check out the tweets by Manobala Vijayalabalan on Vikram‘s box office collections:

#Vikram TN Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 77.05 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 6.12 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 7.80 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 9.21 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 3.07 cr

Total – ₹ 103.25 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 14, 2022

#Vikram WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 201.23 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 13.47 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 17.18 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 7.63 cr

Total – ₹ 260.86 cr GOOD 2nd Monday hold. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 14, 2022

Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan’s home production company Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also has South superstar Suriya in an extended cameo.



For more updates on Vikram box office collections, check out this space at India.com.