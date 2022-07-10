After the pandemic, the ‘new normal’ brought about considerable changes in movie-going habits. The fact that individuals may view their favourite movies at the incredibly practical and cost-effective platforms OTT like Voot, Netflix, Amazon mong others. Films like Vikram, 777 Charlie, Indira, The Ghost, and the web series Modern Love Hyderabad are just a few of the titles that are all set to release on OTT platforms.Also Read - Vikram Beats Master in Tamil Nadu, Becomes Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Here are 5 movies that will be available to stream in July:

1. Vikram

The movie Vikram, starring Kamal Hassan, has been a smashing blockbuster in theatres and is now prepared to debut on the OTT platform as well. On July 8, 2022, Disney Hotstar will provide the film in numerous languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Also Read - Vikram to Beat Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu - Check Detailed Box Office Collection After Day 13

2. The Ghost

The Ghost, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, is only available on the OTT platform. The movie, which also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sonal Chauhan, is helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The release date and OTT platform for the movie, however, have not yet been disclosed by the producers but will do so soon. Also Read - Kamal Haasan on Vikram’s Worldwide Success, Says 'I Just Want to be a Good Human Being'

3. Indira

Kannada Film Indira starring Anita Bhatt, Neetu Shetty, Chakravarthy, and Rahman Hassan is released on OTT. The main character of the movie is a blind wife who also has memory loss and witnessed her husband’s death. On July 9, the movie got a direct release on Voot.

4. 777 Charlie

The well-received movie 777 Charlie, featuring Kannada superstar Rakshit Shetty, is also available on the OTT platform. The story of the movie is about the relationship between a human and a dog. On July 29, the movie will be made available on Voot.

5. Modern Love Hyderabad

Modern Love Hyderabad is based on six unique and varied love stories that are situated in Hyderabad. It features numerous Telugu actors, including Komalee Prasad, Revathi, Nithya Menen, and V.K. Naresh. On July 8, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you excited to watch these films on OTT?