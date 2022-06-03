Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has created much hype among action buffs due to its stylish action sequences showcased in the trailer. The movie that co-stars Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi along with Suriya in a cameo released today. There have been a lot of buzz around the film as it clashes with Adivi Sesh starrer Telugu film Major produced by Mahesh Babu and YRF’s Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Vikram has been directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and has created a lot of excitement among Haasan, Farhaadh and Sethupathi fans expecting power-packed performances. The action-thriller starring South cinema heavyweights has got mixed response from netizens, though there are mostly positive reviews. However, some have criticized the film for its violent and adult content due to its dark theme.Also Read - Friday Pan-India Releases: Check Detailed Box Office Reports of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major And Kamal Hassan’s Vikram on Day 1

Check out the twitter reactions on Vikram:

.#VIKRAM is a DHAMAKEDAR action-packed entertainer. Super blend of action, suspense, swag and punchy dialogues. First half is a bit long but good. Interval block TERRIFIC. 2nd half is EXCELLENT. Climax is SUPERB. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.5 Stars)#VikramReview #KamalHaasan — Aavishkaar (@aavishhkar) June 3, 2022

#Vikram totally keeps its prerelease word of being a 100% @Dir_Lokesh film. His trademark night-dominant action thriller revolving around the drug mafia Kudos #Kamal – for submitting to his sishyan and generously giving huge space to #Fafa & the memorable closing bang to #Suriya — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 3, 2022

#Vikram A pukka action,thriller on drug mafia by Logesh with excellent performances from Aandavar,Fafa,VJS.BGMclimax Suriya look intro Technically brilliant. Blockbuster

4.5/5#VikramFDFS#VikramReview — Nirmal kumar SFC (@Nirmal_twetz) June 3, 2022

#Vikram Highlights: * Interval Block Vikkramm

* Rolex Suriya Mass

* Kaithi References

* VJS Intro

* Settled Perf of Fahadh

* Kamal’s Action Seq

* Cinematography, Editing

* Climax — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 3, 2022

When Kollywood was badly suffering to revive its theaters back from the pandemic, @Dir_Lokesh‘s – #Master revived the entire theaters across INDIA Now Kollywood is in much needed of a blockbuster hit and #LokeshKanagaraj‘s #Vikram recreated #Master‘s magic — 🙂 (@JD_Sujan) June 3, 2022

Surely there will be Kaithi-2 and maybe #Vikram -3 We’re gonna Witness Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe like Marvel✨@Dir_Lokesh you deserve this #VikramReview — 🙂 (@JD_Sujan) June 3, 2022

Twitterati Demand Lokesh Cinematic Universe

From hailing top notch acting performances to high-octane action, audiences are all pumped and suggested Lokesh to make Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3 at par with Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have praised Vikram for its swag, dialogues and action packed entertainment quotient. Suriya’s cameo has also got a special mention from netizens who loved the film. A netizen wrote, “#Vikram totally keeps its prerelease word of being a 100% @Dir_Lokesh film. His trademark night-dominant action thriller revolving around the drug mafia Kudos #Kamal – for submitting to his sishyan and generously giving huge space to #Fafa & the memorable closing bang to #Suriya”

Check out the twitter critique on Vikram:

#VikramReview Kaithi remains the best movie of Loki. Vikram has great actors but somehow lacks substance throughout the movie One or two good twists,terrific music tries to save the film to an extent. #Vikram ends up a below average watch. Strictly not for families — AK 2.0 (@Augusti28461057) June 3, 2022

#Vikram not as expected ! Screenplay too weak ! #VikramFDFS — Shafeeq Ahmad (@shaf786_) June 3, 2022

#Vikram#VikramReview I would not recommend this movie to people who bring kids to the theatres. In first half, there is a scene where vjs is in brothel and the prostitute screams very loudly and too violent. Strictly for adults. Family audience avoid this movie — Raj (@maxtrends_t) June 3, 2022

Vikram Not Meant For Family Audience

Vikram received some negative reviews by netizens who found it to be slow paced and below expectations. Few twitterati felt the movie’s screenplay was too weak. The violence and adult themes in the film was also called out by netizens as it doesn’t comply with family viewership. A netizen tweeted, “I would not recommend this movie to people who bring kids to the theatres. In first half, there is a scene where vjs is in brothel and the prostitute screams very loudly and too violent. Strictly for adults. Family audience avoid this movie.”



Vikram has collected Rs 200 Crores with pre-release OTT and television rights. Trade analysts have given positive word of mouth to the Kamal Haasan actioner.

