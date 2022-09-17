Vikram Vedha Alcoholia Song: Vikram Vedha‘s first song Alcoholia has been released which shows Hrithik Roshan dancing his heart out in full-on gangster mode. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. From the teaser and trailer, it appears to be the darkest character in Hrithik’s career with lot of action and bloodshed. The Alocholia song released today is a peppy number where we se Hrithik’s Vedha getting drunk in his den while he celebrated with his gang. In the high-on-energy dance sequence we see the actor wearing dark-red shirt and blue jeans with a light-red scarf.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Gets Angry After a Fan Forcibly Takes Selfie: 'Kya Kar Raha Hai?' - Watch Viral Video

VIKRAM VEDHA’S ALCOHOLIA RECREATES TASAKKU TASAKKU VIBES

Hrithik blends the desi-swag with break-dance moves for Alcoholia in the groovy yet goofy music number from Vikram Vedha. We see a drunk Vedha dancing while tripping along with other gangsters in his den as there’s some kind of celebration taking place. This is also the first film where Hrithik is playing a deadly criminal. The Tamil movie by the director duo had a similar song sequence Tasakku Tasakku sung by Guna, M. L. R. Karthikeyan, and Mukesh. Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani, who has also lent his voice to the song shared a teaser from Alcoholia yesterday. He captioned his post as, “Let the madness begin! #Alcoholia from #VikramVedha out tomorrow!.” Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Amid Trailer Release Of Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan Starrer, A Throwback To The Alleged Love Affairs Of The Actors - Watch Video

Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi and others in pivotal roles. While Hrithik repises Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Saif portrays Vikram played by Madhavan.

