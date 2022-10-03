Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3 Detailed Report: Vikram Vedha continued to underperform throughout its first weekend and managed to rake in close to Rs 38 crore after the end of its third day at the Box Office. The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer saw a jump in the numbers as compared to its opening day but that’s nothing compared to a film with the magnanimous presence of Hrithik.Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Hints About Possible Sequel to Action-Drama

VIKRAM VEDHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAKUP – OPENING WEEKEND

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after collecting Rs 10.58 crore on its opening day, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial earned Rs 12.51 crore on Saturday which was a slight jump of 25 per cent. This further went up to 15 per cent on Sunday with the film minting Rs 14.50-15 crore.

VIKRAM VEDHA’S DISAPPOINTING PERFORMANCE AT BOX OFFICE

It is imperative for the film to continue a decent run for at least four days now, to sustain a respectable total. The collection still won't fall in the line of a Hrithik film but would be something to write home about. Vikram Vedha should at least wrap up its first week total at around Rs 65 crore. This would still be disappointing though for a film which was targeting Rs 50 crore total in the opening weekend itself.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was released alongside Vikram Vedha at the Box Office, has been doing fabulous business. The Mani Ratnam directorial has crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in just two days and is on its way to making new records at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!