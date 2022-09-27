Vikram Vedha First Reviews: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has ben generating enough buzz ahead of its release. The neo-noir action-thriller has left fans astonished with its trailer, songs and promos. The crime-actioner is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film directed by Pushkar Gayatri starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as Vikram and Vedha respectively. In the Hindi version Hrithik and Saif would be reprising the roles played by Sethupathi and Madhavan. In an earlier social media post Madhavan had lauded Hrithik as the perfect choice to portray Vedha. Now, the movie has got its first reviews by none other than filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rakesh and Kareena heaped praise for Hrithik and Saif’s stellar performance, the film’ story and direction.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan in Brahmastra Part Two: Deva? Here's What We Know

CHECK OUT RAKESH ROSHAN NAD KAREENA KAPOOR’S REVIEW OF VIKRAM VEDHA:

Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW! pic.twitter.com/621nJZA9bf — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 26, 2022

Rakesh wrote in his social media post, “Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!” While Kareena captioned in her Instagram stories, “Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film. Blockbuster.” Post the success of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, expectations are sky-high from Vikram Vedha to be game-changer at box office. In no time netizens started pouring laurels over the first reviews, trailer, promos and songs of Vikram Vedha.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION:

Trendsetting director ko movie achi lagi hai

So ab toh movie dekhna Banti hai boss!! Thoda chill hojav #Hrithikians kyuki pakka#vikramvedha blockbuster hogi https://t.co/Sa3f6hARCH — Indian (@sanatani124) September 26, 2022

When one of the best directors in the industry gives a WOW, you gotta watch it. #VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan @iHrithik https://t.co/HNlBXE9K77 — Hypocritical Homosapien (@highonhypocrisy) September 26, 2022

First Review #VikramVedha ! Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer! Power Packed Screenplay, Dialogues & Climax. @iHrithik gave Career Best Performance ever ! Totally Award Worthy Acting. #SaifAliKhan Stole the Show. Go for it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

Just saw #VikramVedha. Blown by the film, the screen play, the dialogues…the director…but above all, the performances..

Hrithik is mercurial…mesmerising…he plays his charcter like a magician…and only an actor of Saif’s calibre could have stood his ground…@iHrithik — Nishi Prem (@nishiprem) September 26, 2022

Vikram Vedha releases on September 30, 2022.

For more updates on Vikram Vedha, check out this space at India.com.