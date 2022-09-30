Vikram Vedha Movie leaked online in HD Quality: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release. The film that hit the screens on September 30, Friday, is based on a gangster and cop. Saif plays an honest Lucknow police officer, who is on a mission to find and eliminate gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the supporting roles. Vikram Vedha has been getting positive response from the audience, however, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Vikram Vedha has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Vikram Vedha’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas Looks Majestic as Lord Ram in First Poster; Teaser to be Launched in Ayodhya

The early reviews of Vikram Vedha are out and netizens applaud power-packed performances of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Also Read - Vikram Vedha LIVE Movie Review: Netizens Praise Bad Boys Saif Ali Khan- Hrithik Roshan, Call it ‘Paisa Vasool’

Vikram Vedha has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

