Vikram Vedha Sequel: Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha finally hit the theatres on September 30th. The action-drama that also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte is creating waves on the big screen. Good news for Hrithik fans! The ZNMD actor hinted at the sequel of the film during the launch event of Vikram Vedha's song 'Alcoholia.'

HRITHIK ROSHAN HINTS AT VIKRAM VEDHA SEQUEL?

Radhika Apte, who plays a lawyer and Vikram's wife in Vikram Vedha, revealed how much she longed to dance with Hrithik in the movie at the song launch event for the song Alcoholia. To which Hrithik said, "For Radhika, we should start thinking about a sequel. Everyone will be on the same side and we can all dance to another song like 'Alcoholia' in part 2."

During the promotions, director Pushkar-Gayathrii also said, "We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there's so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view."

The 2017 Tamil film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy, has been remade in Hindi as Vikram Vedha. Although the tale is interesting, there was a lot of room for the writers to include more features to suit and appeal to the Hindi-watching audience, as indicated in India.com‘s review of the movie.

On the work front, the actor has a busy pipeline with Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, War 2, and Krrish 4. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and it will the screens on September 28, 2023.

Watch this space for more updates on Hrithik Roshan!