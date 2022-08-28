Hrithik Roshan’s Humble Gesture For Fan is Winning Hearts: Hrithik Roshan is finally back after a gap of three years post War. The actor will be seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same title. The director duo worked on the original as well. Hrithik was recently present at an event during the teaser launch of his action-thriller and was interacting with the media and fans. One of his die-hard fans came on stage and touched his feet before asking for a selfie. Hrithik, in turn, reciprocated the same gesture by touching the fan’s feet and then posed for a selfie.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Present Swag And Action Like Never-Before | Watch Video

Hrithik’s humble gesture towards his fan is winning hearts and netizens can’t stop praising the ‘awwdorable’ video. A fan commented on the video and wrote, “Legend For A Reason 😍❤️🙌.” Another netizen wrote, “❤️Cool………..👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.” Fans also showered comments like “So down to earth” and “So sweet of you @hrithikroshan” on Hrithik’s viral video. Also Read - 'Hrithik Roshan Maafi Maang' Trends Big as Mahakaleshwar Temple Priests Demand Apology Over Ad

The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. There have been speculations of the actor being part of YRF’s War sequel as Aditya Chopra plans to create his own spy universe.

