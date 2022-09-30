Vikram Vedha Movie Review LIVE Updates: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan‘s action-drama Vikram Vedha has hit the screens today, i.e. September 30. Written and directed by filmmaking duo Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is based on an honest Lucknow police officer, who is on a mission to find and eliminate gangster Vedha. When Vedha surrenders, Vikram’s perception of good and evil begins to change when Vedha narrates three stories to him. The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan in action. Hrithik plays Vijay’s role and Saif plays Madhavan’s role in the latest release. Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the supporting roles.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Says Indian Mythology And Folklore Must Be Explored For Storytelling: 'We Need to Relook at This Tressure'

The first reviews of Vikram Vedha are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world. Social media has already hyped Vikram Vedha as a ‘blockbuster’ and the audience is loving Hrithik and Saif’s characters in the film. Did you know Hrithik will be seen on big screens after three years of gap. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given four stars to Vikram Vedha and calls it ‘Terrific’. “#OneWordReview… #VikramVedha: TERRIFIC. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining… Smartly-written, brilliantly executed… #VV has it all: style, substance, suspense… #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are … STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #VikramVedhaReview”. Also Read - Vikram Vedha First Reviews: Hrithik Roshan - Saif Ali Khan’s Crime Actioner Gets Positive Response, See Reactions

VIKRAM VEDHA LIVE TWITTER REVIEWS

Vikram & Vedha’s fights, their confrontations , the direction, literally everything was *chefs kiss Saif & HR were AMAZING together. It felt so natural as well. Sometimes 2 hero films it can get bit awks but I loved this. #VikramVedha • #VikramVedhaReview • #HrithikRoshan — k. (@karishmaokay) September 30, 2022

The Plots & Twists just kept coming. There were so many twists…we were literally HOOKED Omg. I didn’t watch the original VV so i rlly didn’t know what to expect but I was truly on the edge of my seat the entire time#VikramVedha • #VikramVedhaReview • #HrithikRoshan — k. (@karishmaokay) September 30, 2022

As soon as @Ihrithik entered as Vedha the whole movie atmosphere changed. This is one of his BEST INTRO as well! His DIALOGUE DELIVERY, COMIC timing , his SWAG, literally everything was PERFECTION. We got goosebumps fr#VikramVedha • #VikramVedhaReview • #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/taD7BQ1bGD — k. (@karishmaokay) September 30, 2022

Also, Alcoholia from #VikramVedha is The more you listen to it the more it grows on you!! pic.twitter.com/m0yk5aP8S3 — IRON MAN (@JawanXPathaan) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedha Interval

Good cinematography and fast storyline.

Hrithik Entry scene gives goosebump.

2 songs – one love one sad.

Baaki dekhte hai…

Kahani aur bhi baaki hai… — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) September 30, 2022



However, there is a mix response from a user who said Vikram Vedha is slow. Well, we are waiting for more such review.

The beginning of #VikramVedha started kind of slow…..I was kind of getting worried….and my lil sister kept asking me “where’s @iHrithik ?” tbh Saif & Radhika relationship was okay….I felt it dragged a bit. #VikramVedha • #VikramVedhaReview • #HrithikRoshan — k. (@karishmaokay) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is clashing with Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the box office as both the films share the same release date.