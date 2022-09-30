Vikram Vedha Review: Filmmaking is the most effective form of storytelling through music, drama, thrill and mystery. A story that compiles all the Navrasa emotions – compassion, laughter, wonder, disgust, peace, anger, fear, courage and love, is the very essence of drama. And what better way to do the same with the ancient legend of Vikram and Betal that was a favourite among the ’90s kids growing up on Chandamama and Doordarshan! The test of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer crime-action-thriller lies in retelling a story that has already resonated with the audience. So, does the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial live up to the hype? Is the film as engaging as the original R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi starrer? Check out to know if the ticket is worth your time and money!Also Read - Vikram Vedha Public Review: Is Hrithik And Saif Starrer A Hit Or Flop? Know What Public Has To Say - Watch Video

VIKRAM VEDHA: WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

Vikram Vedha is a modern adaptation of the ancient legend of Betal Pachisi. A compilation of stories originated from the 12th book of Kathasaritsagara (Ocean of the Streams of Story), an 11th-century compilation by Somadeva Bhatt. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial starts from the tale of Vikram Vetaal, similar to the Tamil Version, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The intriguing fable of King Vikramaditya and the celestial spirit Betaal is being retold through the righteous Inspector Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and the anti-hero, Vedha AKA Betal (Hrithik Roshan). Inspector Vikram has a stern belief in the police force and thinks the only way to end crime is through encounters. Vedha is a dreaded gangster accused of 16 murders and is willing to surrender. However, Vikram is sceptical and must unravel the mystery around Vedha's stories to get to the truth. As Vikram fights his own inner demons and his ideological conflict with his wife Priya (Radhika Apte) who is also Vedha's lawyer, the audience is set for a roller-coaster ride.

VIKRAM VEDHA: WHAT’S HOT ABOUT IT?

Pushkar-Gayathri's direction is the soul of the film. This film is the remake of a popular Tamil film and therefore, the audience is in for nothing novel, but something more entertaining. The filmmaker duo has extracted enthralling performances from every single actor on board. Pushkar-Gayatri hit the bulls' eye in making the film as engaging and thrilling as the Madhavan-Sethupathi starrer. Saif Ali Khan has proved his mettle as an artist time and again from Dil Chahta Hai (2001) to Sacred Games (2018-19). He gives a nuanced performance by getting into the shoes of R Madhavan as Vikram. His depth and growth as an actor can be seen in emotional moments in the film. Saif plays an understated character, yet never disappoints in any scene. His chemistry with co-actor Hrithik and the cop-gangster unrequited bromance will make you root for Vikram. The actor's on-screen romance with Radhika Apte looks fresh even though there are moments similar to Madhavan-Sharddha Srinath's love story in the Tamil version.

As for Hrithik, the last time he took the most challenging part was in Super 30 (2019) and Guzaarish (2010). His portrayal of Ethan Mascarhenas in Guzaarish where he attempted a herculean Daniel-Day-Lewis act from My Left Foot (1989) was noteworthy. However, this time around, there were bound to be comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi as Hrithik nails Vedha in his own unique style. Hrithik's Vedha does give you a glimpse of Deewar, Trishool and Agneepath (2012) in the actors' mannerisms and intense scenes. There's bound to be Amitabh Bachchan's influence on any actor who does a PAN India actioner, take Rocky Bhai from KGF or Pushpa from Allu Arjun's entertainer. The impact of Big B is more on Hrithik's body language and fast-paced action sequences rather than his expressions. For the very first time, the actor convincingly plays a gangster from Kanpur with utmost authenticity. The issue with playing such characters is one can easily go overboard, which is not the case with the actors in Vikram Vedha. Saif and Hrithik leave no room for comparisons with their acting prowess as they get into the skin of Vikram and Vedha respectively. Radhika Apte once again manages to hold her ground despite limited screen time. Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra are promising gems to watch out for. Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani do a decent job as Shatak and Chanda.

VIKRAM VEDHA REVIEW: WHAT’S NOT HOT?

The movie is a scene-by-scene adaptation of the Tamil version which makes it quite predictable to those who have watched the Madhavan-Sethupathi starrer. Since the star cast has acted impressively, bringing something new to the narrative in terms of scenes, dialogues or mystery would have contributed better to engaging storytelling. With most remakes, there’s little room left for the screenplay and dialogue writers due to the same storyline and that’s exactly what happens with Vikram Vedha as well. It’s hard to imagine Allu Arjun in Pushpa without Jhukega Nahi or Big B in Deewar without Main Aaj Bhi Feke Hue Paise Nahi Uthata. Wasting the writers it seems! Apart from a few cultural nuances, it’s almost the same movie with different actors. The music of the film is simply a missed opportunity. Gone are the days when you didn’t need memorable songs in an action movie. If the aim is to make a paisa vasool entertainer, the music has to live with you. In Vikram Vedha, while Alcoholia doesn’t do justice to Hrithik’s brilliant dancing skills, Saif-Radhika’s good acting skills save their forgettable romantic track. However, despite these minor shortcomings Vikram Vedha is a popcorn-entertainer with its high-octane action and power-packed performances.

Verdict

Vikram Vedha brings back the adrenaline rush for all the action buffs as a masala entertainer. The swagger, flamboyance, breathtaking action and the modern retelling of Betal Pachisi make for a compelling watch. Hrithik’s transformation into the charismatic gangster is one of his darkest roles and he does justice to it. Saif as the cop stuck between morality and justice gives a gripping performance. The violent scenes do not make it a family watch, so heavily not recommended for kids, pregnant women, senior citizens and heart patients. Watch out for Hrithik’s first crime-actioner!

Stars: Three

