Vikram Vedha Trailer Release: Vikram Vedha makers have released a new poster of Pushkar and Gayatri’s directorial that features superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in an intensified action scene. Hrithik and Saif will be seen together in the same frame for the first time. Vikram Vedha film is all set to release on September 30, 2022 and the trailer will be released on September 8, Thursday. After leaving a mark in Taandav, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Vikram Vedha. While announcing the release date of trailer with a poster, the makers gave a glimpse of Saif and Hrithik’s jaw-dropping avatars.Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's Humble Gesture For Fan is Winning Hearts, Netizens Say 'Legend For a Reason' - Watch

Vikram Vedha’s new poster speaks a lot about their characters. Hrithik can be seen in a sliding position holding a gun, and Saif on the other hand carries his aura of a cop with his killer expressions in a shooting position. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Present Swag And Action Like Never-Before | Watch Video

Vikram Vedha’s teaser, which was released last month, promised lots of action, swag, confusion, romance and a thrilling ride, at the end of which the audience might question their sense of right and wrong. The film, written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, is the remake of a 2017 Tamil film with the same title. It featured R Madhavan in the role of inspector Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha, the roles that are being played by Saif and Hrithik, respectively in its Hindi version.