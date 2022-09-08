Vikram Vedha Trailer: What a mind-blowing trailer of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who are all ready to blow the mind of the audience with their high on energy performances. Released on September 8, Vikram Vedha was launched by the cast in Mumbai and it showed a glimpse of the action scenes that will be in the movie as a surprise element. Vikram Vedha stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles of Vikram & Vedha respectively. While Saif Ali Khan is seen bringing to life the character of a straight-shooting cop as Vikram, Hrithik Roshan strikes with shock and awe by playing a menacing gangster, Vedha. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan – Saif Ali Khan’s Intense Action Look in New Poster is Unmissable, Trailer to Release on THIS Date

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been receiving rave reviews for their respective performances as seen in the trailer.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF VIKRAM VEDHA:



Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.