Home

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Are Pregnant, Share The Cutest Announcement in Post

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Are Pregnant, Share The Cutest Announcement in Post

Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife, Sheetal Thakur with an adorable post.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Are Pregnant, Share The Cutest Announcement in Post

Actor Vikrant Massey joyfully confirmed the pregnancy news with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a wedding photo with his partner, Sheetal Thakur, he captioned it, “New beginnings💫”. Vikrant and Sheetal are truly an inspiration for many due to their beautiful love story, which began with dating in 2015, to tying the knot in February 2022 and are now all set to welcome the newest member of their family!

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)



As Vikrant steps into this new phase of ‘Fatherhood’, he also has an exciting line up of projects and will be next seen in ‘12th Fail‘ among many other unannounced ones!

You may like to read

The announcement was made after it was recently reported that they are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today earlier, Vikrant talked about his married life. He was quoted saying, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn’t have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES