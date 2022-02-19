Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur and films like Chhapaak, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. The couple tied the knot on February 18 in Himachal Pradesh in an intimate ceremony which was attended by close family and friends. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are all decked up in traditional wedding attire and look every bit dreamy and gorgeous. Take a look at the pictures below:Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Are Officially Husband And Wife Now, See Pics

'Today, the journey of 7 years has now become a journey of 7 births," Vikrant wrote in the caption. While Vikrant was dressed in a white sherwaani, Sheetal wore a pretty red lehenga. Both Vikrant and Sheetal were all-smiles in the wedding pictures and seemed absolutely in love with each other.

Several fans took to the comment section of the Instagram post to congratulate the couple. ‘Haaye nazar na lage‘, wrote a fan. ‘Both of you look gorgeous!’ wrote another. For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the show Broken But Beautiful. Sheetal is a model and actor from Himachal Pradesh.

We wish Vikrant and Sheetal a happy married life!