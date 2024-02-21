Home

Vikrant Massey Apologies For Hurting Hindu Sentiments In an Old Tweet: ‘Never My Intention…’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey issues apology over his 2018 twitter remarks for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu religion. Recently the actor shared a tweet seeking apology. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey became widely recognised after he appeared in the biopic of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s 12th Fail. Recently the actor came forward and apologised on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he wrote ‘disrespectful’ about the Hindu religion. Taking to X, Vikrant Massey wrote a descriptive text. Read along.

Vikrant Massey Apologises To Fans Over 2018 Tweet

On February 21, 2024, Vikrant Massey on his X (Twitter) wrote, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community (sic).”

Continuing in his defense, Vikrant Massey further added, “But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and every one who has been hurt (folding hands emoji) (sic).”

He concluded his statement by writing, “As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards (sic).”

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Post on X:

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

What Exactly Did Vikrant Massy Wrote In His 2018 Tweet? Here’s What We Found

Based on the news published by New18 claimed that Vikrant wrote, “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts! (Sita was seen telling Lord Ram in a cartoon while she held a newspaper).” “Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame (sic).” However, Vikrant has now deleted the Tweet from his official handle.

‘Unity In Diversity’ Practiced In Vikrant Massey’s Family

While interacting with Samdish on his YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey touched upon the various aspects of his life, one of which was that his family had a diversity of religions. For the unknown, Vikrant’s father practices Christianity, her mother is a Sikh. He also stated that his brother’s name is Moeen. He chose the path of Islam when Vikrant’s parents asked him to decide what gave him satisfaction.

Vikrant added, “He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Vikrant Massey’s apology? Do you think his actions are justified?

