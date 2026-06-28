Vikrant Massey highlights how Mirzapur was dominated by male ego: ‘85% men involved, our testosterones…’

Vikrant Massey has shared insights into his experience of working in Mirzapur. The actor spoke about the show's male-dominated environment, recalled how nobody expected it to become such a huge success, and admitted he still wishes Bablu Pandit had not been killed off.

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Vikrant Massey (PC: Instagram)

Years after Mirzapur became one of India’s most popular web series, Vikrant Massey is looking back at his journey with a fresh perspective. The actor, who won hearts as Bablu Pandit in the first season, recently opened up about what it was like working on the hit crime drama and why the atmosphere behind the scenes was very different from what many people may have imagined.

While fans continue to discuss the upcoming Mirzapur: The Movie, Vikrant’s absence has once again become a talking point. His character may have played a key role in shaping the story, but Bablu’s shocking death in the first season meant the actor’s journey with the franchise came to an early end. Looking back today, Vikrant Massey says there is one decision he still wishes had been different. During a recent interaction, the actor also reflected on the show’s working environment, describing it as heavily male-dominated and driven by testosterone and male ego.

Vikrant Massey says Mirzapur was dominated by male ego

Speaking during an interaction with FLO Bangalore Official, Vikrant Massey said that around 85 per cent of the people involved in Mirzapur, both in front of and behind the camera, were men. He explained that the team came together with enthusiasm to create something new, but also revealed that the environment was filled with “testosterone”, “male egos” and even elements of patriarchy.

Vikrant Massey said, “When Mirzapur came my way, it was actually just a bunch of enthusiastic people coming together. There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera. It was simply a group of people who came together and said, ‘Let’s make this show. So, it was just a bunch of people getting together, going out there and indulging our testosterones, our male egos, or patriarchy, if you could say.”

Vikrant Massey on Bablu Pandit’s exit from Mirzapur

Vikrant Massey also admitted that he still wishes Bablu Pandit had not been killed off in the first season. Smiling as he looked back on the series, the actor said he never imagined Mirzapur would become such a massive cultural phenomenon when he first signed the project. Bablu’s death became one of the biggest turning points in the series, triggering the intense rivalry that shaped the following seasons.

Although the character will appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, the role has now been taken over by Jitendra Kumar, meaning Vikrant will not return as Bablu on the big screen.

Why fans are talking about his absence from Mirzapur: The Movie?

The teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie generated excitement among viewers by bringing back several familiar characters. However, many fans quickly noticed that Vikrant Massey was missing from the cast, with social media filled with posts expressing disappointment over his absence. Another major reason for the buzz is that Bablu Pandit was originally killed in Season 1 of the series, so fans are also questioning how his character returns in the film and why the original actor isn’t reprising the role.

Bablu Pandit’s unexpected death in the first season’s finale left Vikrant Massey disappointed, as he had different creative plans for his character

Mirzapur: The Movie is officially scheduled to release in theaters on September 4, 2026.