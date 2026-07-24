Vikrant Massey makes SHOCKING revelation, recalls almost saying no to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak: ‘We won’t look…’

Vikrant Massey recently reflected on his experience working in Chhapaak and revealed the thoughts he had before accepting the role. The actor spoke about his journey from hesitation to becoming part of the critically acclaimed film.

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Vikrant Massey recalls why he almost rejected Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has built a reputation for choosing roles that challenge him and allow him to explore different sides of acting. From television to films and digital projects, the actor has consistently avoided being limited to one type of character. However, one of his most memorable decisions came when he was offered Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone. Vikrant recently revealed that he initially had doubts about accepting the role because he questioned whether he and Deepika would look convincing together on screen. The actor shared that it was director Meghna Gulzar who encouraged him to take the opportunity.

Vikrant Massey talks about his initial hesitation for Chhapaak

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Vikrant recalled how he reacted when he was offered the role in Meghna Gulzar‘s Chhapaak. The actor admitted that he was unsure about working opposite Deepika Padukone because of their on-screen pairing.

“I remember during Chapaak, I said, ‘Deepika is a big star. She’s as tall as me. We won’t look good’. So she (Meghna Gulzar) convinced me (to do the project). She said, ‘You guys will look good together. I want you to play the part, but these are the pre-requisites that I have.’ And I almost chickened out. It’s also a lot of other people who’ve shown a lot of faith in me. It’s it’s an ongoing journey. So that gives you the confidence too.”

The actor explained that encouragement from people around him gave him the confidence to accept projects that pushed him outside his comfort zone.

About Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

Released in 2020 Chhapaak was directed by Meghna Gulzar and featured Deepika Padukone as Malti a character inspired by real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film focused on the struggles faced by survivors and highlighted issues related to justice and the control of acid sales.

The movie received appreciation for its emotional storytelling and Deepika’s performance. However it faced challenges at the box office and earned around Rs 55 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 35-50 crore. The film’s theatrical run was also affected by controversy after Deepika’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University during student protests which led to calls for boycotting the film.

Vikrant Massey’s upcoming show Musafir Cafe

Vikrant Massey has recently appeared in Musafir Cafe on Netflix where he will also serve as a co-producer. Written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal the show is directed by Ruchir Arun. Based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel of the same name the series follows Chander Mohan Sharma played by Vikrant a man who lives a carefully planned life until he meets Sudha a free-spirited divorce lawyer portrayed by Vedika Pinto.

The show also features Mahima Makwana as Preeti along with Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui in important roles. Musafir Cafe is now available on Netflix.