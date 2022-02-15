Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s wedding: Actor Vikrant Massey has tied the knot with actor Sheetal Thakur in an intimate wedding ceremony at their new home in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14. As per a report, the couple got married with only their families in attendance. A source close to them informed, “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage on Feb 14 at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy”.Also Read - Vikrant Massey Reveals What He Doesn’t Like About His Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur - Watch Video

Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony in 2019. Back then, he had confirmed the news to an entertainment website, saying, "Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time."



Last to last year, Vikrant had penned a heartwarming post for Sheetal on Instagram. "Nothing extravagant about this picture…Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn't matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life," Vikrant had written.