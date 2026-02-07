Vikrant Massey opens up on ‘misread’ retirement post, says he chose family over frenzy: 'I was burnt out...'

In December 2024, Vikrant Massey left fans confused when he posted a message on social media about taking a break from films. The timing shocked many. The actor had just delivered one of the biggest successes of his career with 12th Fail, had won a National Award, and was at a professional high. Naturally, rumours spread quickly that he was quitting cinema for good.

Months later, the actor has finally cleared the air.

Vikrant Massey was burnt out, not retiring

Speaking during Times Now’s 20th Anniversary Special Broadcast, Vikrant said the post was misunderstood. He explained that the intention was never to announce retirement but to pause.

“X pe jitne bhi limited shabd aapko milte hain, usme maine saari information bharne ki koshish ki, and now we know ki saari information pahochi nahi. A lot of it was misconstrued. I just wanted to take a break. I was facing a severe burnout at that time,” he shared.

The actor spoke honestly about the emotional cost of acting. Long hours on set were one part of the struggle, but what truly drained him was the mental and emotional investment required for every role.

The toll of shooting four films a year

Vikrant revealed that around the time of 12th Fail, Sabarmati Express, and Sector 26, he was shooting almost four films in a year. While the success was rewarding, the pace became exhausting.

He admitted that he began noticing a pattern in his performances and feared he was going into autopilot mode. That is when he decided to step back and “go back to the drawing board” to rethink his craft and grow as an actor.

Missing his son’s first moments

The turning point, however, was deeply personal. Vikrant’s son, Vardaan, was born during this hectic phase. The actor recalled watching his child’s milestones through videos sent by his wife, Sheetal Thakur, because he was constantly away shooting.

He remembered the pain of not being present when his son said “Papa” for the first time.

He questioned himself, asking what the point of success was if he could not be present for the moments he was working so hard for.

A new chapter ahead

During his seven-month break, Vikrant focused on family life and self-reflection. Now refreshed, he is ready to return with a clearer mind.

He will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic thriller O’Romeo, releasing on February 13, 2026. He is also stepping into production with the Netflix series Musafir Cafe, marking what he calls a new chapter in his journey.